WASHINGTON Feb 1 The main U.S. derivatives
regulator on Monday urged the European Commission to quickly
finish its work on "equivalence," which would allow European
companies to use U.S. clearinghouses for swaps when new EU bank
rules come online later this year.
Clearinghouses act as go-betweens, holding collateral and
taking other measures to ensure that neither side of a deal is
caught short. But Brussels and Washington have been locked in
negotiations over whether their clearing rules are equivalent,
specifically whether U.S. regulations are as strict as European
ones.
Many firms have warned that a lack of equivalence could
fragment a global swaps market worth hundreds of trillions of
dollars.
The European Union's new requirements for big banks to clear
their interest rate swaps take effect in June, expanding demand
for U.S. clearinghouses and adding pressure to sync up
regulations.
"It is important that a determination of equivalence happen
soon, particularly because the European clearing mandate is
scheduled to take effect in a few months, and it's important
that we avoid market disruption," Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Timothy Massad said in a speech before the
Commodity Markets Council.
He added that one of his counterparts, European Commissioner
Jonathan Hill, shares his concern, "so I'm hopeful they will act
and a determination will be issued soon."
In the speech laying out the CFTC's priorities for the year,
Massad said it will continue to focus on building up clearers'
"strength and resilience," in a way "that supports the liquidity
of these markets."
That includes developing stress-testing standards and
working on recovery and resolution planning.
The U.S. monitor for financial stability said last week it
was putting clearinghouses under its microscope because they can
pose contagion and contamination risks.
Also on Monday, the CFTC announced it had issued a
conditional registration for Eurex Clearing AG , one of the
largest clearinghouses in Europe, to provide services for swaps
in the United States.
Massad said the CFTC, currently consisting of three members
instead of the full complement of five, will also scrutinize
trade options and position limits. He hopes it will soon
finalize regulatory changes for both. For position limits, he
said the CFTC is "listening closely" to concerns about hedging.
Massad also said CFTC staff is researching industry concerns
about peaking supply and capacity contracts, which businesses
use to ensure they have enough of a commodity on hand for
manufacturing or electricity generation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Matthew Lewis)