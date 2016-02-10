Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The chief U.S. derivatives regulator will hold a press conference call on Wednesday morning to go over discussions with the European Union on equivalence in derivatives regulation, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
Last week, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad urged the European Commission to quickly finish its work on "equivalence," which would allow European companies to use U.S. clearinghouses for swaps when new EU bank rules come online later this year.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in April as a seventh consecutive decline in food prices offset higher gasoline, while March retail sales rose more than expected, suggesting consumer spending held up as the economy headed into the second quarter.