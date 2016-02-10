WASHINGTON Feb 10 The chief U.S. derivatives regulator will hold a press conference call on Wednesday morning to go over discussions with the European Union on equivalence in derivatives regulation, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

Last week, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad urged the European Commission to quickly finish its work on "equivalence," which would allow European companies to use U.S. clearinghouses for swaps when new EU bank rules come online later this year.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)