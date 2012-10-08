(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Concerns of a collateral shortfall may
have been overplayed as the universe of AAA/AA bonds growing by
around USD1trn per year according to analysts at JP Morgan.
The latest study from the US dealer may help to alleviate
fears of the collateral impact stemming from new rules that will
push over-the-counter derivatives through central clearing from
January 2013.
At the same time, warnings of the decline in top rated
assets have come thick and fast. The IMF predicts that USD9trn
of AAA/AA assets will disappear from the market by 2016 as
further sovereign issuers suffer downgrades.
According to the Barclays Multiverse Index, the universe of
AAA/AA bonds has grown by USD9trn since the end of 2008. JP
Morgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that growth will
continue at a steady pace "due to elevated and persistent
government deficits among major developed countries."
The JPM analysis follows recent comments from Benoit Coeure,
executive board member of the European Central Bank, who argues
that there is no shortage of collateral and that the ECB is
addressing the problem of scarcity.
Such interventions include support of covered bond issuance,
lowering the ratings barrier for ABS issuance, implementation of
cross-border tri-party collateral management services, and the
central bank temporarily accepting foreign currency assets.
Panigirtzoglou notes that while the share of AAA bonds has
fallen since the downgrades of France and the US, rating
requirements have also declined.
"Tri-party repo agreements with strict AAA requirements have
been relaxed to also include AA collateral," he said in a
report. "We find very few bond funds with specific AAA mandates.
Similarly, pension funds and insurance companies have no rating
restrictions in their mandates."
The comments may help to alleviate fears of a forthcoming
collateral crunch as the USD648trn universe of over-the-counter
derivatives gets swept up by the central clearing mandate that
is set to become effective as of January 2013.
On its calculations, JPM analysts believe the additional
demand for collateral will be limited as the majority of the OTC
derivatives markets already use collateral agreements.
According to a margin survey from the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association conducted earlier this year, 84% of
all transactions are now executed with a collateral agreement,
compared to 80% in 2011.
Collateral in the uncleared derivatives market jumped 24%
through 2011 to USD1.8trn, which JPM analysts translate to
USD700bn of "real collateral" posted assuming a 2.5 times
re-hypothecation rate.
Recent estimates of the additional requirement stemming from
new regulations for OTC derivatives vary wildly. A recent paper
from the Bank of England put the figure at USD200bn-USD800bn,
depending on netting benefits, rising to as much as USD1.7trn
under a stressed scenario.
"Even if we take these initial margin calculations into
account and assume total additional collateral needs of USD1trn,
this is not large compared to the collateral supply metrics,"
notes Panigirtzoglou, referencing the BoE report.
The IMF last year calculated a figure of USD100bn-USD200bn,
while estimates from Tabb Group caused alarm by predicting that
the requirement relating to OTC derivatives could be as much as
USD2.6bn.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)