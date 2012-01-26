(From www.ifre.com)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Credit Suisse's plan to compensate senior executives with a bond referencing derivatives counterparty risk could become a model for other banks looking to reduce hefty capital requirements under Basel III at the same time as aligning employee incentives.

Competitors heaped praise on under which directors and managing directors at the bank will receive part of their compensation in the form of a nine-year structured note based on a diversified portfolio of derivatives counterparties.

Basel III imposes large capital charges on derivatives exposures, particularly uncollateralised ones. This has led many banks to investigate ways to repackage and sell on this counterparty risk to investors, although executing such transactions has proven tricky.

The structured note devised by Credit Suisse - known as PAF2 - transfers counterparty risk from the bank to its employees resulting "in a reduction in our risk profile, thereby helping to accelerate our strategic goal of risk reduction and capital efficiency," according to an email from chief executive Brady Dougan to employees.

With PAF2 covering 18% of Credit Suisse's credit exposure in its derivatives business, the capital relief should be sizeable.

"It's a smart move. It helps the bank to cut some of its exposures, while aligning the interests of people taking the risk at the bank. It kills two birds with one stone," said one head of counterparty credit risk trading at a major bank.

"We're looking at this [type of structure], but there are many regulatory hurdles to overcome, and it may be an issue in other jurisdictions to get regulators comfortable with the capital relief. Personally, I think it is a great idea," he added.

PAF2 is callable after four years, and pays a 5% coupon for Swiss franc holders and a 6.5% coupon for US dollar holders. The first US$500m of losses in the portfolio will be absorbed by an equity tranche retained by the bank, with any further losses reducing the principal value of the notes. PAF2 performed well under back-testing "including the severe downturn in 08-09", according to the internal email, which estimated the note will pay its principal and interest in full.

ALL ABOUT THE STRUCTURE

The underlying portfolio has 800 different derivatives counterparties across a range of industries and geographies. Ninety-four percent of the portfolio is investment grade and about half is collateralised. The firm also reserves the right to change the structure if need be, which would most likely involve switching the underlying reference portfolio to a "public index of credits".

"The Executive Board and I are convinced that PAF2 is the right instrument to compensate our senior leaders," said Dougan in the email. "PAFF2 helps accelerate our risk reduction effort provides a healthy coupon provides a long-term incentive."

Securitising counterparty credit risk from derivatives portfolios is not a new concept. Credit Suisse was understood to be working on a transaction to place with private investors towards the end of 2010, although the deal was later shelved. UBS is understood to have successfully executed such a transaction.

The PAF2 scheme has drawn comparisons with PAF1, when Credit Suisse employees in 2009 received potential upside in a portfolio of under-performing credits the bank was eager to shift off its books. While employees were reportedly disappointed to receive this form of remuneration at the time, PAF1 performed very well and is now 70% up on its original levels.

" is a very creative solution," acknowledged a head of structured rates at a rival dealer. "It may make sense to give employees some of that risk. Also, employees will remember the deal worked out much better than receiving Credit Suisse stock."