(In 8th paragraph, corrects date to April 2013, not April 2014)
By Douwe Miedema
Sept 17 A Chicago speed-trading firm sued the
U.S. swaps regulator on Tuesday, saying it acted to prevent the
agency from bringing an unfounded case against it for
manipulating futures contracts.
DRW Investments, named after founder Donald R. Wilson, a
prominent Chicago trader, said it filed a complaint to prevent
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from bringing an
enforcement action.
The CFTC has not yet brought a case. The CFTC had no
immediate comment.
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by DRW Investments in U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
It has been the subject of a CFTC inquiry for nearly two
years, and was first informed of the probe in a letter from the
CFTC requesting documents on Aug. 26, 2011, Craig Silberberg, a
DRW employee, said in a declaration filed in support of the
case.
"This action arises from CFTC's stated intention to bring an
enforcement action imminently, asserting that DRW violated ...
the Commodity Exchange Act," DRW Investments and Wilson said in
the lawsuit.
DRW said the CFTC was bringing a case in connection with
DRW's trading in the IDEX USD3 Month interest rate swap futures
contract, an illiquid financial instrument.
In April 2013, the CFTC's Division of Enforcement informed
DRW through a phone call and a so-called Wells Notice that it
intended to recommend to the Commission to file an enforcement
action.
"DRW therefore understands that the filing of an enforcement
action by the CFTC is imminent, unless the Enforcement
Division's recommendation is rejected by the Commission,"
Silberberg said in a statement. Silberberg was identified as
working in its trading unit.
Calling itself a "principal trading firm," DRW invests its
own money in markets similar to a hedge fund, but without taking
on outside clients.
Wilson is a board member of the Futures Industry
Association, and the head of the FIA's Principal Trading Group,
which represents high-frequency traders.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)