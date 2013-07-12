NEW YORK, July 12 (IFR) - A compromise between the European
Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission with
regard to the cross-border application of Dodd-Frank rules has
been voted through by the US regulator on Friday, as a
significant exemption was set to expire. But the long and
contentious fight that has dragged on for nearly a year may yet
be headed to the courts.
The compromise was voted through 3-1 by the four remaining
CFTC Commissioners and represents a major step forward in
negotiations between the US and Europe, as well as within the
CFTC, regarding the application of Dodd-Frank derivative rules
internationally.
The so-called "Common Path Forward" agreement scaled back
some of CFTC chairman Gary Gensler's original intentions to
impose US rules on foreign entities. The agreement provides
temporary "no-action" relief to derivatives banks, brokers, and
platforms internationally to allow them to continue to transact
in the market as they finalize guidance with respect to the
future direction of the CFTC's global reach.
But lawyers believe the CFTC may be in for a tough legal
battle with industry participants over the form and manner in
which the guidance was passed.
"Should the CFTC finalize the proposed rules without
significant changes, in addition to the political fallout, there
almost certainly will be litigation challenging the rules from
many different quarters," Michael O'Brien, partner at Winston &
Strawn, said Thursday after the compromise was announced.
"In its substance, the Common Path Forward is broad in
concepts but lacking in detail and filled with qualifiers. In
most areas there is no indication of a change in policy position
by the CFTC," he said.
The complex agreement will take time for the market to
digest, as several issues are addressed in detailed fashion, but
in the meantime lawyers see another clear avenue for litigation
that participants may choose to use.
The agency has put itself in harm's way by releasing its
proposal last year as guidance rather than as a rule, a legal
distinction that allows Dodd-Frank requirements to be
promulgated across borders without conducting a cost-benefit
analysis.
"The roll-out of the cross-border proposal as guidance as
opposed to a rule avoids the requirement for a cost-benefit
analysis, and considering past experience I wouldn't be
surprised if someone in the industry pursued a lawsuit on that
basis," said Donald Lamson, partner at law firm Shearman &
Sterling.
The basis of a lawsuit on the grounds that the CFTC did not
conduct an adequate cost-benefit analysis has been used three
times before - once successfully. Last year, SIFMA and ISDA
jointly levied and won a lawsuit against the agency for
implementing rules on commodity position limits without
analysis.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment Company Institute
lost their suit on the same grounds as well as a subsequent
appeal, while a suit from the CME on the same grounds was
eventually dropped after the CFTC scaled back proposals relating
to the dissemination of swaps data.
"There is a strong argument that the proposal should have
been put out as a rule, because the final requirements will have
the force of law," said Lamson.
A lawsuit could come from industry groups that have spoken
out against Gensler's proposal. Last Tuesday the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association, along with 12 other
industry associations, submitted comments to the US Senate
Banking and Agriculture Committees urging an implementation
delay.
"Failure to extend the existing Exemptive Order, or rushed
efforts to finalise more permanent cross-border guidance before
July 12, would have avoidable consequences for US
competitiveness and business certainty, and could undermine
sound and coordinated regulation that better protects our
financial markets and the job creators they serve," wrote the
associations.