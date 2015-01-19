HONG KONG Jan 19 Derivatives watchdogs expect
to agree a new timeline for the introduction of new capital
requirements for swaps transactions after strong resistance from
the international banking industry, Europe's top securities
regulator said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Financial Forum in
Hong Kong on Monday, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European
Securities and Markets Authority, told Reuters that
international regulators hope to reach an agreement on a new
timeline for introducing margin requirements for
privately-traded derivatives in the coming weeks.
An extension to the agreed December 2015 deadline would mark
a reprieve for global banks, which have said there is not enough
time to do all the work necessary to implement the post-crisis
rules that may to add $800 billion to the global financial
industry's cost of doing business.
(Reporting by Michelle Price, editing by Louise Heavens)