LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue
new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated
derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European
Union in 2019.
Alongside its review of European Market Infrastructure
Regulation published today, the commission confirmed its
intention to publish additional legislative proposals that would
ensure continued EU supervision of euro clearing following
Brexit. The proposal is expected in June and will follow an
impact assessment.
“Following the foreseen withdrawal of the United Kingdom
from the EU, a substantial volume of transactions denominated in
euro would cease to be cleared in the EU and would no longer be
subject to EMIR and the EU supervisory architecture,” the
commission said in a communication on legislative proposals
still being prepared.
As much as 75% of euro-denominated interest rate derivatives
are cleared in the UK, the commission said. Most of that
activity is cleared by LCH’s London-based SwapClear, which has
more than €85trn notional outstanding in euro interest rate
swaps.
The commission said that where CCPs play a key systemic role
for EU financial markets, they must be subject to the EU legal
framework, including enhanced supervision and location
requirements.
“These transactions directly impact the responsibilities,
including in the area of monetary policy, of the relevant EU and
Member State institutions and authorities,” said the commission.
Even in the event of a forced shift, market participants
believe that there will be no quick fix in moving tens of
trillions of euros in cleared euro derivatives to a new
location.
“Should these proposed controls on London’s clearing status
come to fruition, it is hard to envisage a speedy and cost
efficient rerouting of clearing business, especially if a
transitional deal is not reached,” said Fraser Bell, CRO at
market infrastructure provider BSO.
“Unless extended time is factored in to gradually phase out
clearing operations beyond the two-year Lisbon Treaty timetable,
there is an uphill task to replicate the reliable and
sophisticated infrastructure currently underpinning London’s
clearing houses.”
The proposals could face significant hurdles, not least
because the UK, as an EU member state for the next two years,
will be able to lobby against the proposed legislation. Market
participants are also concerned that liquidity at eurozone
clearing houses is much lower than at LCH.
“A large-scale transfer of euro-clearing operations from
London to the eurozone could reduce access to capital for
European firms,” said analysts at independent derivatives broker
XFA Global in note. “Rather than Frankfurt or Paris, New York
might emerge as the real winner given the importance of scale in
clearing."
They also said that as a reserve currency, euro assets are
widely traded around the world, with clearing operations
emerging in the US and Switzerland, while sterling assets are
cleared in Frankfurt.
Responding to the EC’s comments, a spokesperson at LSEG,
LCH’s parent, said that the firm would continue its engagement
with European authorities “to highlight the benefits of an open,
efficient and systemically safe clearing environment, which
benefits the wider European economy and supports the euro’s
appeal and relevance as part of the global economy.”
“We will also continue to highlight the case for continued
global regulatory equivalence and cooperation, which are
required to preserve the current substantial economic
efficiencies for customers and support financial stability
across the market as a whole.”
