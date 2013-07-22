By Mike Kentz
July 19 (IFR) - A dislocation in the gold futures market
indicating that demand for physical delivery of the metal is now
far outweighing supply has intensified in recent weeks,
increasing concern in the market that the change may not be a
momentary blip and participants may have become over-leveraged.
Gold went into backwardation in comparison to the
three-month futures contract in early January, meaning the spot
price rose above the short-dated future contact. Now that
process looks set to creep out the futures curve to longer-dated
maturities, signalling some cause for alarm.
"The fact that has remained and widened ...
indicates that the physical market has tightened up
substantially, a postulation that is corroborated by the growing
premiums being paid ... and the ongoing wholesale delays in the
delivery of substantial bullion tonnage," wrote Ned
Naylor-Leyland of Cheviot Asset Management in a report this
month.
"What is happening now is that the absolutely inevitable
'run' on the 100:1 leveraged bullion banking system is truly
underway."
Backwardation is a concern in gold markets because in theory
demand for physical delivery should never outweigh supply, since
the amount of available gold is a known, fixed quantity. The
event is not unprecedented, as it also happened during the
financial crisis of 2008 - and corrected itself the following
year.
The current dislocation indicates that holders of gold
futures have begun demanding delivery. But because of the large
amount of leverage in the market, participants are not able to
deliver on their obligations.
"More and more people want their gold today, at a higher
price, no matter that they can buy a future much cheaper," said
Guillermo Barba, economist at the New Austrian School of
Economics in Mexico.
The high demand lately for spot physical delivery has played
a part in the yellow metal's recent rebound from its low of
US$1200 per troy ounce at the end of June to US$1283 on July 18.
But analysts say it is difficult to determine both the cause of
the backwardation and whether it will persist.
"It could be a whole range of factors; a bullion bank may
have overcommitted in the physical market, miners have
reinitiated hedging programs since the April price dive and have
to borrow gold to hedge, and that may have cascaded up the chain
of physical demand," said Robin Bhar, commodities strategist at
Societe Generale.
"With the gold market you don't find out the reasoning or
explanation for an event until days, weeks, or even months after
the event. What's strange here is that a time of seasonal demand
weakness we have strong physical demand and backwardation."
PRICE CONFUSION
The lack of data and understanding highlights the market's
tenuous grasp on gold prices, a fact that was reinforced by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's response to a question
regarding the metal's confusing price fluctuations on Wednesday.
"Nobody understands gold prices, and I don't really pretend
to understand them either," he said.
Usually the price of gold is seen as a measure of confidence
in central banks' ability to keep inflation under control, but
some believe the shape of the futures curve has now become a
more important barometer of market sentiment.
"The actual message of the backwardation is that there is
behind the curtains a lack of confidence in the fiat monetary
system, a de facto rejection of paper money by some people who
prefer the real money (gold and silver)," said Barba.
"That's why a fall or rise in gold prices is not so relevant
anymore. The monetary 'fire alarm' message, courtesy of the
relationship between spot and futures prices, is: run for your
gold, there is not enough for all."
CREEPING OUT THE CURVE
Some believe the current dislocation is only a blip, as in
2009. After all, only the spot versus three-month futures
relationship is currently in backwardation, as opposed to spot
compared to longer-dated futures contracts.
But since January, the short end of the curve has gone into
backwardation increasingly earlier and earlier, indicating the
trend may soon start to move further out the curve.
According to Keith Weiner, CEO and chief economist of
Monetary Metals, fund managers and metals analysts, the April
2013 futures contract went into backwardation 30 trading days
before April 1, while the June contract went into backwardation
42 trading days before June 1.
The August contract turned over 55 days before August 1, and
the October contract flipped on July 8, 61 trading days before
October 1, Weiner said.
Over the short term, some expect backwardation will spark a
squeeze on paper investors in the gold market as the physical
demand will force traders looking to cover short positions to
bid up the spot price in an effort to shore up inventories.
"The bullion banks want to get gold back into contango and
stop the movement of the remaining inventories by shaking the
market lower, using paper leverage to do so," wrote
Naylor-Leyland.
"It hasn't worked, indeed more and more investors are now
seeking allocation, delivery and physical metal at the expense
of synthetic products offered by the banks. The squeeze we have
been waiting for is closing in, it is always darkest just before
dawn."
A version of this story will appear in the July 20 issue of
IFR Magazine