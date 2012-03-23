(This story first appeared on www.ifre.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Dealers have been hit on their Greek bond positions as the continued absence of a credit default swap market on the sovereign is hampering market makers' ability to manage their risk.

Despite a successful CDS auction on Monday, dealers have been unable to start trading Greek CDS again due to a contractual technicality that could allow clients to trigger their new CDS.

Traders are hopeful the International Swaps and Derivatives Association will soon make an announcement and rule that 60-day look-back clauses in standard CDS contracts cannot be used to reference the credit event ruling of March 9.

As ISDA continues to deliberate, though, the market in Greek government bonds remains in turmoil with dealers thought to have suffered some serious mark-to-market pain on their positions.

"After a brutal session yesterday, the market liquidity is certainly reflecting the pain on dealers' books," one major dealer wrote in an email to clients this morning, "With no CDS technical to assist with unwanted positions, the market is struggling to find the marginal buyer."

Greek government bonds have been particularly dislocated towards the back-end of the curve. The longest-dated new 2042 GGB - with an issue size of EUR2.8bn - had a bid/offer of 17.084/19.16 today and the yield has shot up to 17.83% from 14.34% on March 14.

The yield on the shortest-dated new 2023 GGB - with an issue size of EUR2.7bn - has jumped from 18.21% to 20.15% over the same period, while the current bid/offer is 24.815/27.41. To give an idea of where a liquid bond trades, Italy's 2023 BTP has a current bid/offer of 96.37/96.62 and a yield of 5.2%.

One investment manager said the market appeared to be shifting towards trading the "strip" - in other words, all 20 new GGBs as a package. This now trades with a tighter bid-offer than the individual bonds.

Meanwhile, one sovereign trader at a major house dismissed the notion that the dislocation in GGBs was due to the lack of a CDS market.

"The CDS market would be too small and illiquid to hedge these cash positions, which trade in much bigger ticket sizes. The reason the GGBs are dislocated is because there are no more buyers," he said.

STILL NO CDS

Market makers re-affirmed this morning that they are yet to receive the green light to start trading Greek CDS again. The sovereign trader said he had decided to start quoting Greek CDS again regardless, but said he would ensure clients agreed not to execute the look-back clause if they trade. He had not printed any trades yet, he added.

Gavan Nolan, director in credit research in Markit, said there have been a few quotes on five-year Greek CDS with the mid-market price in the 70 to 72 points upfront range - only six to eight points tighter than where it was trading prior to the trigger. There is no evidence to suggest that dealers had executed on these prices, though.

Others banks have been reluctant to start making markets before they have received legal certainty.

If we write a CDS now, our counterparty could try and trigger on us. We've raised the question with ISDA and we're waiting to hear back. Until we do, we're not going to trade it," said one head of sovereign CDS trading at a major European bank.

There is nothing explicit in the definition of a credit event that stops holders of new Greek CDS triggering their protection by citing the recent Greek credit event, confirmed Edmund Parker, global co-head of the derivatives and structured products practice at law firm Mayer Brown.

Since 60 days have yet to elapse since Greece used the collective action clauses, purchasers of new Greek CDS could take advantage of this apparent loophole.

"Whatever happens the matter will be resolved after 60 days, and it is unheard of for a name to become traded so soon after a credit event, so it's not surprising this is the first time this has come up," added Parker.

IDSA declined to comment, but is understood to be looking into the issue. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, International Financing Review)