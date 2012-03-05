By Kathleen Hoffelder
LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - In attempting to offset their
credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risks as well as reduce their
capital requirements for CVA, banks are increasingly eyeing
measures such as securitisation and alternative credit default
swap products.
"The banks are worrying a lot about it," said Professor
Damiano Brigo, head of the FM Research Group and Gilbert Chair
of Financial Mathematics at King's College in London.
"In a way, CVA mark-to-market volatility has been twice as
dangerous as the actual defaults. During the crisis, two-thirds
of the losses were due to CVA mark-to-market rather than to
actual defaults," he said. Several banks reported wide
discrepancies in CVA during the last two quarters and compared
with last year.
The banks with more active CVA desks are feeling some
pressure. "A lot of banks are playing with different
methodologies to be able to slice out the CVA and be able to
accurately reward/penalise the traders for the counterparties
they choose to deal with," noted Denny Yu, head of risk at
Numerix, a cross-asset analytics and CVA provider.
RBS and global banks have been among the more active
participants looking to offset CVA risk compared with smaller
players, market participants say.
"The tier one banks are wondering how they can take chunks
of their risk and lay it off," said Pawan Malik, managing
director and principal at Navigant Capital Markets Advisers. But
he asked: "How do you find the holy grail of being able to lay
off your risk as well as being able to get regulatory relief?"
How much the regulators will recognise the hedges for
capital relief is important, noted Brigo, "because if they
don't, then there is little point in securitising CVA." Market
participants are often left with double charges from their CVA
and their hedges.
CCDS REVIVAL
Contingent CDS, which differs from regular CDS by having no
fixed notionals and is dependent on a reference entity's market
value, is another avenue banks are looking at to offset CVA.
CCDS, though, has struggled as an asset class - particularly the
latest creation of indexed CCDS, which is still in need of a
template from ISDA. But market participants say banks are taking
a closer look at the product.
"With the emergence of counterparty risk coming up again
after 2008, there is a lot of discussion over whether this
product should be brought back and given more attention," said
Brigo. "At the moment, there is no clear solution to the problem
We are still in a moment of debate."
CCDS does have its drawbacks. The product does not address
the problem of further counterparty risk, he said. "You are
still exposed to the credit risk of the protection seller
because there's literally no entity now that is default-free."
"If you could buy from a default-free entity, the CCDS would
be sort of a perfect hedge for unilateral CVA admittedly," he
added. "For unilateral CVA, you only worry about the default of
the other party, and not your own. It is a perfect hedge on
paper if you can buy it from someone that is default-free."
Other means to lay off risk are also being explored,
however. Replicating an entire CVA portfolio is a way to lay off
risk, said Neil Dodgson, vice-president of business development
and customer solutions at Algorithmics, an IBM company.
But figuring out how to price the plain vanilla and exotic
derivative structures in those portfolios is no easy task -
which can make hedging even more difficult.
"Banks that use an approximation method for pricing these
exotic instruments [which can often be up to 20% of a portfolio]
may end up underestimating or overestimating CVA and reducing
efficiencies of capital deployment as banks are required to hold
reserves against the CVA charge," said Numerix's Yu.
"You have to be able to capture and price every trade in the
portfolio. You can't leave the last part and do some
approximation," he said.