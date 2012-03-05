By Kathleen Hoffelder

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - In attempting to offset their credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risks as well as reduce their capital requirements for CVA, banks are increasingly eyeing measures such as securitisation and alternative credit default swap products.

"The banks are worrying a lot about it," said Professor Damiano Brigo, head of the FM Research Group and Gilbert Chair of Financial Mathematics at King's College in London.

"In a way, CVA mark-to-market volatility has been twice as dangerous as the actual defaults. During the crisis, two-thirds of the losses were due to CVA mark-to-market rather than to actual defaults," he said. Several banks reported wide discrepancies in CVA during the last two quarters and compared with last year.

The banks with more active CVA desks are feeling some pressure. "A lot of banks are playing with different methodologies to be able to slice out the CVA and be able to accurately reward/penalise the traders for the counterparties they choose to deal with," noted Denny Yu, head of risk at Numerix, a cross-asset analytics and CVA provider.

RBS and global banks have been among the more active participants looking to offset CVA risk compared with smaller players, market participants say.

"The tier one banks are wondering how they can take chunks of their risk and lay it off," said Pawan Malik, managing director and principal at Navigant Capital Markets Advisers. But he asked: "How do you find the holy grail of being able to lay off your risk as well as being able to get regulatory relief?"

How much the regulators will recognise the hedges for capital relief is important, noted Brigo, "because if they don't, then there is little point in securitising CVA." Market participants are often left with double charges from their CVA and their hedges.

CCDS REVIVAL

Contingent CDS, which differs from regular CDS by having no fixed notionals and is dependent on a reference entity's market value, is another avenue banks are looking at to offset CVA. CCDS, though, has struggled as an asset class - particularly the latest creation of indexed CCDS, which is still in need of a template from ISDA. But market participants say banks are taking a closer look at the product.

"With the emergence of counterparty risk coming up again after 2008, there is a lot of discussion over whether this product should be brought back and given more attention," said Brigo. "At the moment, there is no clear solution to the problem  We are still in a moment of debate."

CCDS does have its drawbacks. The product does not address the problem of further counterparty risk, he said. "You are still exposed to the credit risk of the protection seller because there's literally no entity now that is default-free."

"If you could buy from a default-free entity, the CCDS would be sort of a perfect hedge for unilateral CVA admittedly," he added. "For unilateral CVA, you only worry about the default of the other party, and not your own. It is a perfect hedge on paper if you can buy it from someone that is default-free."

Other means to lay off risk are also being explored, however. Replicating an entire CVA portfolio is a way to lay off risk, said Neil Dodgson, vice-president of business development and customer solutions at Algorithmics, an IBM company.

But figuring out how to price the plain vanilla and exotic derivative structures in those portfolios is no easy task - which can make hedging even more difficult.

"Banks that use an approximation method for pricing these exotic instruments [which can often be up to 20% of a portfolio] may end up underestimating or overestimating CVA and reducing efficiencies of capital deployment as banks are required to hold reserves against the CVA charge," said Numerix's Yu.

"You have to be able to capture and price every trade in the portfolio. You can't leave the last part and do some approximation," he said.