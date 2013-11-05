* Letter marks switch to delay closing out contracts
* Previously, pressure had been for automatic close-outs
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 5 Central bankers and regulators
have increased the pressure on the $630 trillion derivatives
industry to alter how it operates to avoid a repeat of the
mayhem seen after Lehman Brothers collapsed.
Markets went into meltdown in Sept. 2008 as it was unclear
who was exposed to the stricken U.S. lender's derivatives
holdings.
Credit default swaps, interest swaps and other off-exchange
derivatives are written according to the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association's (ISDA) "master agreement".
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and U.S. Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg have
called on the trade body to amend its documentation to allow for
a "short-term" delay in closing out a contract if a big bank has
gone bust.
This would give regulators time to take steps such as
transferring the contracts to someone else to minimise the
"disorderly unwinding of such contracts", the letter released to
the media said.
The letter, also signed by Elke Koenig, president of German
regulator BaFin and Patrick Raaflaub, chief executive of the
Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, said ISDA has the
opportunity to "play a pivotal role" to help them deal with
failing big financial firms.
ISDA said on Tuesday it has already explored alternatives to
suspending early termination rights, such as both sides of the
contract agreeing to a short-term delay.
"We are committed to working with supervisors and regulators
around the world to achieve an appropriate solution that will
contribute to safe, efficient markets," it said.
Edmund Parker, co-head of derivatives at law firm Mayer
Brown, said the change, if it happened, would shift the market
towards a bail-in style regime emerging at banks whose debt can
be converted to equity to bolster capital when in trouble.
"There is nothing in the letter concerning how to go about
it, how long the delay would be. It's the start of a long
dialogue process," Parker said.
In the past, regulators have called for speedy, automatic
termination of contracts to offer clarity to markets.
"Now it is proposed that there will be a tandem approach
delaying close-out to create a moratorium to give the firm the
best chance of survival and minimal disruption to markets,"
Parker said.
The letter ratchets up pressure on ISDA to work faster but
critics say buyers of derivatives won't give up rights to rapid
close-outs of contracts without a change in the law.
Legal rulings in Britain and the United States - the two
main centres for derivatives trading - have also been
contradictory on the right to early terminations.
"The closing of ranks with three other supervisors from
important financial centres shows how seriously we are pursuing
the goal of being able to wind down even large and highly
interconnected banks without damaging the public good," BaFin's
Koenig said.