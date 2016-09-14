LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - ISDA has expanded its board of
directors with the appointment of Axel van Nederveen, treasurer
of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The latest appointment is part of a wider initiative to
diversify the industry body's membership beyond its
dealer-dominated roots, and represents the first time that a
member of a supranational institution has been appointed to the
ISDA board.
ISDA said at the start of this year that it will increase
its board membership to 30 from 26 in an attempt to broaden the
perspective and scope of its activities. The changes came in
response to a widespread regulatory overhaul of the US$493trn
over-the-counter derivatives market that now sees a greater role
played by infrastructure and service providers, including
central counterparty clearing firms and futures commission
merchants, as well as buyside and issuer participants.
"Supranationals play an important role in strengthening
economic growth and capital markets activity in both developed
and developing markets, and are regular users of derivatives,"
ISDA chairman Eric Litvack said in a statement.
In June, the first of the four new appointments saw the
addition of Kim Taylor, president of global operations,
technology and risk at CME Group, and John Dabbs, global head of
prime derivatives services at Credit Suisse.
Overseeing the EBRD's treasury, which has 20bn of assets
under management, van Nederveen is responsible for liquidity
investment, borrowing and the financial risk management of the
EBRD's balance sheet. He joined the EBRD in 1995 as a portfolio
manager and worked in several fixed income trading roles for BNP
Paribas.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)