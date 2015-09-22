By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 22
way of comparing the health of clearing houses for derivatives
just months before their use becomes mandatory in Europe, an
industry conference heard on Tuesday.
The financial crisis prompted reform of the $630 trillion
derivatives market, forcing many contracts in the United States
to pass through a clearing house, with the European Union
following suit next year with similar rules.
This involves a trade passing through a third party to
ensure completion, even if one side goes bust, like Lehman
Brothers bank did at the height of the financial crisis in
September 2008. New York and London are the main centres for
derivatives trading.
Divisions over how clearers should publicly demonstrate
their ability to withstand market shocks were underscroed by
officials speaking at an International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) conference in London on Tuesday.
The idea of a transparent, standardised "stress test" is
"extremely attractive" for deciding which clearing house to use
or avoid, said Stuart Anderson, director of electronic trading
at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.
Bill Stenning, managing director of clearing at French bank
SocGen said it was "remarkably hard" to compare
clearers, but he cautioned against a "strait-jacket" approach.
Clearers themselves are divided over how best to reassure
users.
"We think a standardised stress framework... really goes one
step to allowing the market to understand better this topic of
resilience, and where the clearing house starts to hit
problems," said Martin Pluves, chief executive of LCH.Clearnet
Ltd, one of the world's largest clearers
However, Sunil Cutinho, president of CME Clearing,
said risks were always changing and a "static" common test
cannot reflect this.
"To end up with standardised stress tests is actually quite
dangerous," Cutinho added.
This lack of consensus is partly why the EU's executive
European Commission is taking longer than expected to propose
rules on what to do when a clearing house gets into trouble.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said reforms are
needed to avoid clearing houses becoming "too big to fail",
meaning taxpayers would have to rescue them if in trouble.
Stenning wants clearers to "stay awake at night" thinking
about how to keep customers' money safe, Top management should
face curbs that have already been imposed on bankers, such as
deferring bonus payments over several years.
"You want to hold management's feet to the fire," Stenning
said.
Separately on Tuesday, global regulators published their
timeline for checking if big clearers are sturdy enough but the
work won't be completed until well into 2016, after market users
have had to decide which clearing house to use.
