Reuters Market Eye - Outstanding positions remaining to roll over in futures are not as heavy compared to previous series, say analysts.

Indicates most arbitrage positions got rolled over or unwound, according to Dolat Capital.

"This shows one should expect muted volatility in last leg of trade compared to previous series," says Prachi Save, analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd.

The Nifty fell 90 points during expiry of September contract, rose 80 points in October, according to NSE data.

Nifty rollover 64.4 pct against 55.4 pct during previous expiry, as per Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)