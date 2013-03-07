By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 Banks have been complaining
bitterly about new laws to sort out their industry, even though
they were blamed for playing a part in the credit meltdown. But
this time round, new U.S. rules look set to help them.
Starting on Monday, hedge funds and other large investors
must guide their trading in derivatives through traffic control
centers known as clearinghouses.
This will mean hundreds of millions of dollars of new
business for some of the largest investment banks, which will
act as gatekeepers to the clearinghouses.
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Barclays
Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and others have built
new trading systems specifically to handle this complicated
process.
"We believe our volumes will continue to increase every
month, or every quarter," said Ray Kahn, head of Barclays'
over-the-counter clearing business.
Clearinghouses have guaranteed mundane bank payments for
centuries, but now they will increase the safety of derivatives,
the complex financial products that critics say helped cause the
financial crisis.
So far, any clearing has been voluntary. Monday will mark
the beginning of a dramatic increase, as hedge funds and other
large investors such as insurance companies are rushing to meet
a deadline to submit their trades to clearinghouses.
The process has had its problems.
One hedge fund found recently that it took 4.5 hours to put
a trade through a clearinghouse, said a senior executive at a
large international bank. Another trade did not get through the
clearinghouse at all.
"For those kind of issues to be coming up now, 10 days
before the requirement goes life, that is an indication that
there's still some bugs to be worked out," said the banking
executive, who requested anonymity.
Derivatives will also become more expensive because funds
need to put up larger safety buffers, or collateral, which
functions much in the same way as property does in a mortgage.
The banks offer tools to help keep these costs down.
BRIGHT SPOT
The migration toward safer trading is the first tangible
sign of massive shifts in the banking industry after U.S.
President Barack Obama and other world leaders embarked on an
overhaul of the rules for finance at a 2009 summit.
One of the two main prongs of the global regulatory agenda
is to start policing the $630 trillion derivatives market, which
mushroomed from the 1980s, when politicians were tearing down
rules for the financial industry.
The clampdown has mainly been bad news for banks. Besides
leading to higher costs, it has opened up the lucrative market
to competitors such as exchange operators.
But clearing provides a rare upside for a handful of big
banks. Industry estimates show that less than 10 percent of
interest-rate swaps and credit default swaps executed between
banks and their clients are currently being cleared.
JPMorgan is the only bank to say publicly what this means
for its business: It forecast extra revenue of between $300
million to $500 million from derivatives clearing and related
services over the next two to three years.
Other banks Reuters spoke to indicated similar levels. All
expect a boost when the first wave of hedge funds has to start
clearing four types of interest-rate swaps and two types of
credit default swaps on Monday.
"We're actually seeing a lot of early adopters,
pre-mandatory clearing," said Jon Hitchon, a senior manager in
Deutsche Bank's clearing business. "Clients are anxious to test
out the pipes and make sure they are compliant."
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the top U.S.
derivatives regulator, has made clearing of these securities
mandatory. It will gradually extend the requirement to all who
trade them, and possibly to other products.
When dealing between each other, banks already clear the
vast majority of derivatives. The big upside is in deals between
banks and other users of derivatives: hedge funds, asset
managers, insurance companies and pension funds.
Such investors use swaps to speculate on financial gains.
The minority of companies that use them as a shield against
swings in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, or other
financial exposure are exempt from the rules.
RISKS REMAIN
Despite the new rules, the industry remains tightly held,
and data is hard to come by. Only a handful of big Wall Street
and European banks are meaningful gatekeepers to clearinghouses
- or "clearing members" in industry parlance.
And the three major clearinghouses in the world function as
near-monopolies.
LCH.Clearnet, which the London Stock Exchange
is buying, clears 90 percent of bank-to-bank
interest rate swaps.
The IntercontinentalExchange clears about 60 percent
of the interbank volume in credit default swaps. CME,
Chicago's powerful futures exchange, is the third big player,
although it has a less dominant position.
The trading risk concentrated in these three companies is so
big that they would threaten the viability of the financial
system if they get in trouble. Regulators force them to keep
high safety buffers to protect themselves against any mishaps.
Still, several people in the industry have expressed concern
that the fight over new clients might lead them to compromise on
the amount of safety buffers - or "initial margin" in
industryspeak - that they need to put up.
"What we don't want to see is somebody lower their initial
margin to attract customer business," said Chris Perkins,
Citigroup's global head of derivatives clearing.
Another risk is that clients could stop using swaps
altogether because the new rules have made them too expensive.
That means it could take longer for the banks to make money and
make it difficult for them to set pricing.