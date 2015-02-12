By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. rules to bolster banks'
ability to withstand shocks could dampen derivative markets, the
head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Thursday, an issue regulators would meet to discuss.
The so-called leverage ratio forces banks to hold a fixed
percentage of their total assets in equity capital, a measure
designed to prevent costly taxpayer bail-outs such as those
during the 2007-09 credit crisis.
Securities held by banks on behalf of their clients to post
as collateral in derivative trades also count towards the
leverage ratio, making such trades more expensive, CFTC Chairman
Tim Massad said in a meeting with lawmakers.
"I'm very concerned that this could have a significant
negative effect," he said in a hearing for the House Committee
on Agriculture, which oversees the futures and swaps regulator.
Last week, Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican who
chairs the committee, and Collin Peterson, the highest-ranking
Democrat in the group, raised the issue with Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen in a letter.
The bank regulators - the Fed, the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -
adopted a version of the leverage ratio that was stricter than
the global standard last year.
Massad said that staff at his agency would now meet people
at the three agencies to address the concerns. The Fed, the OCC
and the FDIC all declined to comment.
The leverage ratio applies to the largest banks such as
JPMorgan chase and Citigroup, which are also large
dealers of futures and swaps.
The House Agriculture committee looks at the interests of
farmers and ranchers, who use derivatives to protect the value
of their harvests against price swings.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)