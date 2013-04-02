By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator late on Monday allowed swaps between units of the same
company to be traded without the intervention of a clearing
house, lifting a requirement banks had said was redundant.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is drawing
up scores of new rules as part of the U.S. overhaul of
derivative markets, which were largely unregulated before the
2007-09 credit meltdown.
Investment banks set up the swaps industry in the 1980s,
allowing companies to hedge against risks such as a rise in
interest rates, and quickly developing the market into a $650
trillion playground for speculators.
From March 11, clearing houses need to stand in between
buyers and sellers of swaps - which used to be traded
bilaterally, and often over the phone - to reduce the risk that
a deal falls through, causing a market rout.
In August, the CFTC had proposed an exemption for swaps
between entities of the same company - so-called inter-affiliate
swaps. The agency, which regulates swaps and futures markets,
now made that exemption final.
Investment bank lobby groups had said that swaps between two
units of the same company did not present a default risk, as
long as the parent company was solvent.
Other industry groups, such as manufacturers, are still
pushing to get a temporary exemption for reporting any
inter-affiliate swaps to data warehouses, which they must do
from April 10. The groups say they are not ready to do so.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)