By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. swaps regulator
issued a temporary reprieve from its rules for foreign banks
after closing a loophole that had allowed trading to continue
outside regulated platforms in the United States.
Led by Gary Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs
investment banker, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has
issued a slew of new requirements to get a grip on the $630
trillion swaps market after the devastating 2007-09 financial
crisis.
One of the most controversial issues is how its rules apply
abroad, particularly because regulators in Europe and Asia have
not proceeded as quickly as the CFTC in implementing a 2009
global pact to reform markets.
The CFTC on Nov. 14 made clear that foreign banks doing
derivatives deals with foreign clients from Wall Street or other
U.S. offices still needed to comply with some of the agency's
rules for swaps trading.
That triggered prominent Republicans in the House of
Representatives to throw their weight behind industry complaints
that the CFTC was confusing markets.
Much of their wrath was aimed at the fact that the Nov. 14
rule came out as an "advisory," also issued by staff, which does
not require a CFTC vote and is therefore less accountable,
according to these critics.
Citing concerns expressed by foreign banks, the CFTC has now
given them until Jan. 14 to comply with its new advisory, in a
so-called no-action letter, issued by staff.
The highly lucrative derivatives industry, which generates
an estimated $40 billion in annual revenues for Wall Street
banks, has long been an opaque business, but trading is now
moving on to more transparent platforms.
The European Union had previously agreed with the CFTC on
how to treat foreign derivative traders operating within their
territories after a months-long trans-Atlantic rift, saying they
would rely more on each other's rules.
The CFTC is currently engaged in the painstaking process of
comparing the U.S. rules and those of other major financial
centers, to see where it can allow swap traders to comply with
the local rules, and where its own rules apply.
That process needs to be finished in December, just days
before Gensler leaves the office.
