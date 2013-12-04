SINGAPORE Dec 4 U.S. regulators will likely
miss a December deadline to finalise a key part of their
cross-border rules on swaps trading, a top derivatives regulator
said on Wednesday, a delay that will bring more frustration to
foreign regulators and banks.
Trading desks in Europe and Asia are eagerly waiting for the
United States to stipulate under what conditions they can follow
just their domestic rules on swaps trading and still continue to
deal with U.S. counterparties, rather than abiding by the Dodd
Frank regulation as well.
However, Scott O'Malia, a Republican commissioner at the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said the Dec. 21
deadline of finalising rules on "substituted compliance" is
unlikely to be met.
O'Malia said that while a draft document on the issue had
been circulated to foreign regulators for their input, it did
not have details on certain key areas such as trade reporting.
"I know for a fact that not all of the documents have been
circulated to the regulators," he said in an interview on the
sidelines of a derivatives conference in Singapore.
"So it's obviously evolving and while I'm pleased we are
sharing it to get their input, it will be a challenge to get it
done by the 21st," he added.
Major economies around the world are bringing in new rules
to make trading in the $693 trillion over-the-counter
derivatives market more transparent.
The U.S. wants its regulation to extend to trades conducted
overseas if they could have an impact on its domestic economy,
unless its regulators are satisfied that local rules governing
those deals are tough enough.
Banks in Asia and Europe are complaining that following two
sets of rules will lead to conflicting obligations and be
unnecessarily costly for them when trading over-the-counter
derivatives.
Foreign regulators have accused the CFTC of stepping on
their turf by prescribing detailed trading rules for banks in
their jurisdictions.
However, some U.S. regulators argue that during the 2008
financial crisis derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of
firms like insurer American International Group damaged the U.S.
financial system.
O'Malia said he agrees the U.S. rules reach too far, but
that the CFTC should take longer to finalise the guidelines on
substituted compliance so that they work well.
"Make sure everybody understands what rules apply to whom
and who the appropriate regulator is," he said.
VOLCKER RULE
O'Malia declined to say whether he had decided how he would
vote next week on the Volcker rule, which will ban Wall Street
banks from betting with their own money, as he had not yet seen
a final version of the proposed regulation.
"We are going to be voting on this in less than a week's
time, it would be nice to have a draft of a 1000 page rule," he
said.
The CFTC, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, are due to vote on the
rule on Dec. 10.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew wants the rule to be finished
this year, although the different regulators are still trying to
reach a compromise on the exact wording of the text.
O'Malia said he expected Lew's target will be met.
"That seems very likely," he said.