By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering some changes to proposed rules for margin for derivatives traded without the intermediation of clearing houses, the head of the agency said on Thursday.

Chairman Tim Massad said discussions with international regulators had brought to light some differences between the regimes in Europe and Japan.

"I am willing to consider some changes to our proposed rule in order to ensure greater consistency," Massad told a business audience in a speech.

The U.S. should raise the threshold for when margin - cash that buyers and sellers of derivatives put up to increase safety - is required, because it was lower in the proposed rule than those in Europe and Japan.

"I believe we should harmonize those, even if it means increasing ours," Massad said.

The agency expected to finalize a rule in the middle of the year, and there would likely be a "slight delay" in the implementation timetable for the rule.

The CFTC proposed its rules for uncleared margin in September, a last building block in making the $690 trillion derivatives markets safer after the crisis.

Swaps trading is dominated by large banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Nick Zieminski)