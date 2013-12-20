BRIEF-Intact Financial says sees Q1 catastrophe losses of about $88 mln on pre-tax basis
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. derivatives regulator allowed foreign banks on Friday to rely on swap trading rules from home-country regulators in a limited number of cases, saying it could look at further issues later.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved the so-called "comparability determinations" for Australia, Canada, the European Union, Hong Kong, Japan and Switzerland.
Three Commissioners voted in favor of the decision, and the one Republican, Scott O'Malia, voted against.
Two sources close to the European Union told Reuters earlier the CFTC's decision would put the United States on a collision course with other regulators.
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.