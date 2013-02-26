By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 Global regulators will ask
the public for more comments before publishing a report on how
to fix financial benchmarks after the Libor interest-rate
rigging scandal, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Tuesday.
They will then release a report by late spring or the summer
that lays out basic guidelines for financial benchmarks, the
regulators said at a public hearing.
"This was just a decision this morning," said Jackie Mesa, a
director in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Exchange Commission (CFTC).
"Our hope is to put one more consultation out on the
principles themselves that will go out either late March or
early April," she told reporters.
The report by the CFTC and the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a group of securities
regulators, had been expected by March.
Global regulators are rethinking the Libor, which underlies
vast amounts of contracts from mortgages to student loans, after
the widespread manipulation of the benchmark by more than a
dozen banks and brokers came to light.
Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc last
month became the third bank to pay fines relating to the global
Libor scandal, settling allegations it manipulated the rate to
make more profits in its derivatives trading business.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has often said he favors a rate
based on actual lending transactions between banks and not on a
survey of estimates of where the banks think they can borrow
money, as is currently the case.
But the problem with that plan is that banks are hardly
lending any money on an unsecured basis to each other anymore
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the interbank market is
not expected to come back to life anytime soon.
That issue was beyond the scope of the present report
however, and could well be taken up by the Financial Stability
Board (FSB), a global financial risk watchdog, after the CFTC
and the IOSCO put out their study.
"What we're doing with the IOSCO report is trying to deliver
on one piece of that, being best principles for benchmarks,"
Gensler told reporters after a public roundtable with market
participants in the CFTC's offices.
Thomson Reuters Corp, parent company of Reuters,
has been calculating and distributing Libor rates for the
sponsor of the Libor benchmark, the British Bankers'
Association.