Dec 11 Trading volumes of derivatives on new
U.S. electronic trading venues plunged in November, while
volumes of uncleared trades made away from the platforms spiked,
showing that evolution of the markets is far from complete, said
research firm TABB Group.
Rules that require most derivatives be traded on Swap
Execution Facilities, or SEFs, are now over a year old. But many
investors express frustration over divisions between where
clients and dealers trade and that much of the market continues
to trade away from the venues entirely.
The dramatic drop in SEF volumes in November shows that the
transition to the venues, part of reforms meant to make the $710
trillion markets safer and more competitive, still faces
challenges, TABB said.
"SEF trading may be out of its infancy, but growing pains
are still very much part of the market's present and future,"
TABB analysts Anthony Perrotta and Colby Jenkins said in a
report issued late on Wednesday.
Trading of cleared interest rate swaps on SEFs had been
climbing since the summer and reached a record $2.9 trillion in
notional volumes for the month in October. But they then plunged
36 percent to around $1.8 trillion in November, TABB said.
Average daily trading volumes of these contracts fell in
November to $93.4 billion, from $127 billion in October, the
research firm said.
Clearing-houses guarantee trades if a trading partner fails.
Investors entering uncleared trades remain at risk of losses if
their counterparty, typically the largest banks, collapses.
Volumes of cleared interest rate swaps traded away from SEFs
also dropped sharply in November, falling 25 percent from
October to less than $120 billion a day on average, TABB said.
These volumes have rebounded this month to an average $143
billion per day, TABB said.
Uncleared interest rate swaps that traded away from SEFs,
meanwhile, soared in November to $2.88 trillion, a 41 percent
jump on the year's average, TABB said.
Trade sizes of swaps traded on SEFs continued to decline in
November, while the size of trades made away from the venues
increased. Average sizes for cleared interest rate swaps traded
on SEFs declined to around $105 million in November, while
cleared trades made off SEFs increased to more than $185
million, TABB said.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)