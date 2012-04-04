By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - A ban on "naked" sovereign credit
defaults swaps trading will be stricter and more far-reaching
than market participants had previously thought and could
severely damage market liquidity, analysts have warned.
The European Union recently published the final version of
new regulation prohibiting participants from using CDS to take
outright short positions in sovereigns. The regulation developed
in the aftermath of various European politicians blaming
sovereign CDS for peripheral bond yields widening during the
euro zone crisis, despite a lack of empirical evidence to
support these claims.
The details of the rules come at a delicate time for the
sovereign CDS market, which faces an overhaul after major flaws
in the product were exposed around the Greek CDS auction
process. Sovereign CDS flows have dropped by as much as 40% over
the past year by some dealer estimates, and many participants
have already signalled their intention to significantly reduce
their reliance on the product.
The EU regulation - which comes into force on November 1 -
looks set to further diminish activity in sovereign CDS,
analysts say. Guidelines published by the European Securities
and Markets Authority - which will enforce the rules - imply a
higher degree of extra-territoriality than previously thought
and could deter many participants on both sides of the Atlantic
from using sovereign CDS, according to Michael Hampden-Turner,
head of credit strategy at Citi.
"The ban looks like it will cover a lot of people, and
although ESMA has no US jurisdiction they have made hedge funds
and others beholden to report their exposures to them. We know
lots of hedge funds are concerned about their positions and most
seem to take the view that a single trade is not worth the risk
of regulatory contention," said Hampden-Turner.
"The sovereign CDS market will continue, but it'll become
less liquid, more volatile, harder to trade and less efficient.
Italian sovereign CDS already behaves oddly because a lot of CVA
hedgers are the same way round. I think we'll get more of those
strange anomalies if you take out some of the market
participants," he added.
The impact on market liquidity could be significant if hedge
funds decide to exit en masse. Banks account for a large
proportion of sovereign protection demand as a result of their
CVA desks, which hedge derivatives counterparty risk. In
contrast to these buy-and-hold desks, hedge funds tend to enter
and exit positions at far greater speed and usually in far
smaller size, providing good liquidity to the market.
"Although hedge funds don't hold a lot in terms of notional
size, the frequency of their activity is helpful for market
liquidity. The danger is if they can't put on the sorts of
trades they want that they'll abandon sovereign CDS altogether,"
said Hampden-Turner.
"Any speculating on a short-term widening of CDS spreads or
entering into short CDS positions for longer-term investment
purposes is going to be forbidden. That's going to impact market
liquidity and it's not clear who will provide protection to all
these banks that need to cover long positions with CDS," added
Christopher Kullmann, a regulatory expert at Nomura.
Several sovereign CDS already struggle to attract trading
activity. For instance, the net outstanding notional on Austria,
Belgium, Portugal, Ireland and Poland combined is still less
than the net positioning on Italy (which has US$21.5bn
outstanding), according to the DTCC.
Meanwhile, the Markit iTraxx SovX Western Europe index has
seen its net notional nosedive from US$5.2bn in April 2011 to
US$1.6bn in mid-March 2012 - figures that are dwarfed by the
current positioning on iTraxx Europe Main index of US$65.3bn.
Hampden-Turner signalled the ban is likely to exacerbate the
situation in these cases. "There is risk that you past a
particular point of illiquidity and it's hard then to get out of
that rut," he said, highlighting names such as Austria, Poland
and the iTraxx SovX index as instruments at risk because volumes
are already low.
HEDGING CONSTRAINTS
The rules do allow some flexibility, permitting sovereign
CDS hedges provided the institution can demonstrate a positive
correlation between its CDS position and the underlying assets
it owns.
The ban is still in danger of severely hampering risk
management, though, with Kullmann at Nomura citing two specific
instances where legitimate hedging activity could fall foul of
the new rules.
In the first example, an investor might want to hedge a tail
risk event such as significant deterioration in the euro zone
crisis by buying French CDS. The logic behind this trade is that
French CDS should blow out if the crisis intensifies.
"The issue is the ESMA guidance demands historical
correlation rather than future modelled correlation, and French
CDS may not have been previously correlated with this scenario.
In other words, macro tail risk hedging is going to be more
difficult," said Kullmann.
In the second example, investors may own the debt of some
German banks that have a large exposure to Portugal. As a
result, they might want to buy Portugal protection to hedge
their position. However, ESMA stipulates the exposure the
investor is hedging must come from the same country as the
sovereign protection it is purchasing.
"This will also constrain investors' ability to hedge
against specific scenarios," added Kullmann
The ban will force many investors to search for other
proxies to hedge their exposures or take views, such as shorting
banks, utilities, municipals or other correlated credits,
analysts said. Only time will tell whether such strategies will
yield efficient hedges going forward