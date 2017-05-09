LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - A recalibration of over-the-counter
derivatives reforms has dominated talks at ISDA’s Annual General
Meeting in Lisbon as European policy makers aim to simplify
rules stemming from the European Market Infrastructure
Regulation while US regulators embark on plans to overhaul
Dodd-Frank.
Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets
Authority, told delegates that almost 10 years on from the
global financial crisis, concerns over the impact of regulation
in the US$483trn OTC swaps market should not continue to
dominate the work of industry participants
“I think EMIR has been a successful reform of the
derivatives market, this is not to underestimate how much time
it still takes from your side, but I think we’re getting there,”
said Maijoor.
He said an expected 10-year implementation period for new
reforms stemming from 2009’s G20 agreement in Pittsburgh,
suggesting that the final regulatory framework should be in
place in the next two years, had been assisted by renewed
efforts by global lawmakers to review and simplify complex,
duplicative and often conflicting legislation.
“If you look at the big change that the reforms have had
for the OTC derivatives markets and how major the impact was,
it’s only logical that we look at the issue of how we can
further streamline and improve the regulatory framework for OTC
derivatives markets again,” said Maijoor.
Maijoor welcomed last week’s proposals from the European
Commission that aim to simplify EMIR. Those changes include the
removal of non-financial counterparties from the swaps reporting
obligation, lifting the smallest financial counterparties out of
mandatory clearing and a three-year exemption for pension funds
to begin clearing their swaps.
The recalibration comes as firms prepare for a new set of
requirements set to go live under MiFID II, which includes trade
execution rules forcing the most liquid swaps and securities to
be executed over exchange-like platforms.
“With the US administration focused on recalibrating
regulation and with the EMIR review and implementation of MiFID
II there’s a real opportunity here to start the conversation,”
said Darcy Bradbury, a managing director at DE Shaw and ISDA
board member. “These markets exist only to support the real
economy and if people aren’t able to use certain financial
instruments that are vital to hedging and investing, then that
can’t be the right outcome.”
KEEPING IT GLOBAL
According to ISDA CEO Scott O’Malia, the cross-border impact
of rules remains crucial to the efficient functioning of
derivatives markets. He called on European regulators to reach a
quick substituted compliance decision around the new trade
execution rules as they prepare to roll out MiFID II.
“The derivatives market works best when it is global,” he
told delegates. “If cooperation between regulators fails, we may
see markets fragment, turning that liquidity pool into liquidity
puddles. That means less choice for end users, less efficiency
and potentially higher costs.”
He said that the substituted compliance process would be
assisted by amendments to the SEF rules, which could bring them
in line with other markets.
“We are optimistic about the CFTC’s new reform agenda, which
includes bringing more flexibility to SEF trading,” he told
delegates.
Further detail around that agenda is expected to emerge when
acting CFTC chairman Christopher Giancarlo addresses delegates
on Wednesday.
CLEARING REVOLUTION
Participants also highlighted the huge change that has taken
place across the swaps market in response to post-crisis
reforms, ensuring that activity has not transferred to listed
futures-style alternatives as many predicted in the wake of the
G20 agreement.
Daily notional volume of swaps reported to US trade
repositories grew from US$550bn in 2014 to just under US$640bn
in 2016, while the first quarter of 2017 has seen over US$780bn
of interest rate derivatives traded daily.
On a business roundtable, Daniel Maguire, global head of
rates and FX derivatives at LCH, said that average daily
notional cleared at the clearinghouse almost quadrupled to
US$2.9trn between 2010 and 2016. Over the same period, the
number of clearing members has jumped from 35 to 107.
Highlighting greater adoption of clearing by buyside firms, the
total number of clients clearing their swaps, climbed from 16 to
767.
“The biggest surge has been on the buyside and that’s beyond
the mandate. Clients are looking to clear as much as possible,”
said Maguire, who said that cleared volumes jumped 10% in 2016
at the same time as the total volume of OTC notional outstanding
fell by 15%.
New requirements for counterparties to exchange daily
variation margin against swaps that are not cleared through
central clearinghouses have also contributed to a jump in
voluntary clearing.
“Firms are now clearing more than they are mandated to clear
– a shift driven by operational issues, netting efficiencies and
the economic impact of margin and capital requirements for
non-cleared trades,” said O’Malia.
