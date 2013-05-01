By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 Derivative trades should be
taxed to curb speculation and fund better market oversight, a
U.S. regulator says, as plans to halt disruptive high-speed
trading practices take shape.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission hopes to come out
with a paper on high-frequency trading in the next month or two,
the top U.S. derivatives regulator's first step toward a
possible set of rules.
Bart Chilton, one of the CFTC's five commissioners and an
often outspoken Democrat, said a fee of 0.06 cent on each
futures trade could generate revenue of $300 million for the
cash-strapped regulator.
"A targeted user fee will keep our agency able to regulate
these growing and morphing markets," Chilton said in notes
prepared for delivery on Wednesday.
It was not clear whether Chilton's plan for a transaction
tax will be incorporated in the CFTC's paper.
The idea of a transaction tax has never gained much
political foothold in the United States, though mishaps such as
last week's market rout after a fake tweet of an attack on the
White House could change that.
Hackers on April 23 took control of the Twitter account of
the Associated Press, sending a false tweet about explosions in
the White House that briefly wiped out $136.5 billion of the S&P
500 index's value before markets recovered.
Many in the market blamed automated trading for the wild
swings, and CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said the incident
underscored the need for the regulator to come out with its
so-called concept release on speed trading.
Eleven European Union countries are examining a plan to tax
stock, bond and derivatives trades, aiming to raise up to 35
billion euros ($46.14 billion) a year to make banks pay for the
help received in the financial crisis.
Under Chilton's plan, so-called end-users who use
derivatives to hedge commodity positions or interest rate
exposure, for instance, would be exempt.
The U.S. Office of Management and Budget had proposed
transaction fees under both Republican and Democrat
administrations, but such plans never got anywhere, Chilton
said.
High-frequency traders were first singled out in the May 6,
2010 "flash crash" when markets tanked in a matter of minutes
without an obvious cause, prompting U.S. regulators to issue a
report with 14 recommendations for market reforms.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Grebler)