FRANKFURT, April 12 The founder of German
generic drugmaker Dermapharm has short-listed two buyout groups
in the bidding for the company, three people familiar with the
matter said.
BC Partners, which has offered about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) for Dermapharm, is seen as being in the lead to buy the
privately-held group, while talks with Nordic Capital are also
ongoing, the people said.
BC Partners, Nordic and Dermapharm declined to comment.
Dermapharm's owner and chief executive Wilhelm Beier last
year appointed advisory boutique Ferber to find a buyer for the
company, which makes skin disease treatments, allergy drugs,
dietary supplements and suntan lotion.
Private equity groups such as PAI, Cinven, Advent
and Carlyle had also submitted bids valuing the company
at more than 1 billion euros including debt.
Dermapharm is expected to post earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation of less than 100 million
euros this year on sales of roughly 500 million, people familiar
with the sale have said in the past.
They had added that private equity groups viewed the
generics portfolio as attractive but cared less about the
group's business in the so-called parallel trade of drugs, which
they regard has having little growth potential.
Some healthcare distribution firms make money by
re-labelling and re-importing specific drugs from a country were
these products sell at lower prices, without the explicit
consent of the drugmaker.
($1 = 0.8754 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)