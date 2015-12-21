* PE groups have put in tentative bids-sources
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Privately-held German generic
drugmaker Dermapharm has attracted interest from buyout groups
in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal after being
put up for sale by its founder, people familiar with the matter
said.
Dermapharm's owner and chief executive Wilhelm Beier has
appointed advisory boutique Ferber to find a buyer for the
company, which makes skin disease treatments, allergy drugs,
dietary supplements and suntan lotion.
Private equity groups such as Cinven, BC
Partners, Nordic Capital, Advent and Carlyle
have submitted preliminary bids valuing the company at up to 1
billion euros including debt, or 12 to 13 times its annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
of about 80 million euros, the sources said.
Dermapharm, Ferber and the private equity groups declined to
comment.
Definitive bids for the company, based in Gruenwald, near
Munich, are due by year-end after the seller recently supplied
some additional information on the company's performance.
Mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare sector has seen a
bumper year in 2015 with big deals like Pfizer's acquisition of
Allergan grabbing headlines and the sector accounting for 9
percent of all deals globally.
Private equity groups have also been active buying
healthcare assets. In Europe, Charterhouse bought
French pharmaceuticals company Cooper and Cinven acquired
laboratory groups Synlab and Labco.
People familiar with the Dermapharm auction said that
private equity groups view the generics portfolio as attractive
but care less about the group's business in the so-called
parallel trade of drugs, which they regard has having little
growth potential.
This could become a sticking point in price negotiations
with the suitors, the sources said.
Some healthcare distribution firms make money by
re-labelling and re-importing specific drugs from a country were
these products sell at lower prices, without the explicit
consent from the drugmaker.
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
