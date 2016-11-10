Nov 10 Derwent London Plc, a central
London office developer, said it has decided to proceed with
major projects at Paddington and Fitzrovia, as it posted record
lettings despite the uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
* The UK property market was one of the biggest victims of
the June 23 referendum, as investors worried that financial
firms would move jobs to Europe, hurting rental demand for
office property in the capital.
* Following the Brexit vote, Derwent, which had a central
London portfolio worth about 5.2 billion pounds ($6.46 billion)
as of June 30, cut its full-year rental growth forecast to 1-5
percent from 5-8 percent.
* The company also said at the time that the value of the
two developments at 80 Charlotte Street and Brunel Building had
been cut by 2.5 percent to 264 million pounds due to increased
development margins.
* However, investor appetite has since returned, as several
commercial property funds have reopened; data has indicated
capital values are no longer slipping and property valuers have
dropped Brexit uncertainty clauses from valuation reports.
* Derwent, which develops and owns properties in areas such
as London's popular West End business districts, said on
Thursday it had secured 11.6 million pounds per annum of rent
since June 30, 41 percent of its year-to-date lettings.
* The current rental income level stood at 28.3 million
pounds for the nine months ended Sept. 30, Derwent said,
surpassing the level reported in the whole of last year.
* Derwent, however, said its valuer CBRE had indicated that
the valuation performance of its portfolio was unlikely to be
immune from the general weakness in its market, despite the high
levels of lettings, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8044 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)