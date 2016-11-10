Nov 10 Derwent London Plc, a central London office developer, said it has decided to proceed with major projects at Paddington and Fitzrovia, as it posted record lettings despite the uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* The UK property market was one of the biggest victims of the June 23 referendum, as investors worried that financial firms would move jobs to Europe, hurting rental demand for office property in the capital.

* Following the Brexit vote, Derwent, which had a central London portfolio worth about 5.2 billion pounds ($6.46 billion) as of June 30, cut its full-year rental growth forecast to 1-5 percent from 5-8 percent.

* The company also said at the time that the value of the two developments at 80 Charlotte Street and Brunel Building had been cut by 2.5 percent to 264 million pounds due to increased development margins.

* However, investor appetite has since returned, as several commercial property funds have reopened; data has indicated capital values are no longer slipping and property valuers have dropped Brexit uncertainty clauses from valuation reports.

* Derwent, which develops and owns properties in areas such as London's popular West End business districts, said on Thursday it had secured 11.6 million pounds per annum of rent since June 30, 41 percent of its year-to-date lettings.

* The current rental income level stood at 28.3 million pounds for the nine months ended Sept. 30, Derwent said, surpassing the level reported in the whole of last year.

* Derwent, however, said its valuer CBRE had indicated that the valuation performance of its portfolio was unlikely to be immune from the general weakness in its market, despite the high levels of lettings, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8044 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)