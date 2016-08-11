(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
Aug 11 Real estate investment trust Derwent
London Plc cut its rental growth expectations for the
full-year, bracing for a fall in demand in the near term sparked
by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, sending its
shares down about 3 percent on Thursday.
Derwent's stock, which has lost about 18 percent of its
value up to Wednesday's close since the Brexit vote, fell as
much as 3.5 percent to 2721 pence at 0915 GMT on the London
Stock Exchange.
Concerns have risen that prices for commercial properties
may fall after the vote, with some investors worried that
international retailers and banks may move some operations to
other EU locations, hurting demand for property.
Derwent's warning follows similar statements by larger
players in the field such as Countrywide Plc, British
Land Company Plc and Hammerson Plc.
Derwent said on Thursday it saw its highest half-year
letting activity ever in the first-half of 2016, and now expects
full-year rental growth at 1-5 percent.
The company had earlier forecast full-year rental growth of
5-8 percent.
However, Derwent said it was still "well-placed" to weather
the uncertainty and added that only 2.3 percent of its rental
income in June came from London's financial sector.
"It's just a question of saying that things may slow down,
though we have no evidence of that at the moment. We are in
uncharted waters and based on our experience, it's just better
to be a little more cautious," Derwent chief executive John
Burns told Reuters.
At least three analysts kept their 'hold' rating on the
stock noting that the company's letting activity momentum was
maintained after June and that the average lease length for
Derwent was 6.8 years.
Burns also said Derwent's cut on the rental growth forecast
was not too severe and that the company had not seen any rental
renegotiation after the Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil
Nair)