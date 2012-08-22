BRIEF-Orient Securities' net profit at 157.7 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 157.7 million yuan ($23.21 million) in May
LONDON Aug 22 Derwent London PLC : * Epra net asset value per share increased by 4.1% to 1,770P * Rental values rose 2.8% in H1 2012, the fifth successive half year of growth * Vacancy rate remains 1.1% (31 December 2011: 1.3%) reflecting strong demand
from tmt sector * Interim dividend per share of 9.95P (H1 2011: 9.45P), an increase of 5.3%
DUBAI, June 6 Many UAE banks have stopped providing new loans to their clients to buy bonds of Qatari companies and state entities, sources familiar with the matter said, as banks turn cautious on Qatari credit in the wake of the growing Gulf rift.