May 10 Derwent London PLC : * Rents on open market lettings in Q1 3.6% above 31 December 2012 erv * Loan-to-value ratio remains low at 30% * 268,000 sq ft (24,900 m2 ) let in Q1 at an annual rent of £3.5M * High level of enquiries for space and continuing rental growth in our markets