China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Nov 13 Derwent London PLC : * Confident estimated rental value growth will be at the top end of the 4-6%
range predicted for 2013 * Epra vacancy rate down to 1.2% from 2.4% in June 2013 * Acquisition in November of 19 charterhouse street ec1 for £39.25M before
costs * Lettings in the H2 to date total 121,200 sq ft (11,260m2) at an annual rent
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said on Saturday that banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time, urging the European Central Bank to be cautious in its push to clear banks' balance sheets of soured credit.