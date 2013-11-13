Nov 13 Derwent London PLC : * Confident estimated rental value growth will be at the top end of the 4-6%

range predicted for 2013 * Epra vacancy rate down to 1.2% from 2.4% in June 2013 * Acquisition in November of 19 charterhouse street ec1 for £39.25M before

costs * Lettings in the H2 to date total 121,200 sq ft (11,260m2) at an annual rent