Sept 6 Descartes Systems Group Inc,
which develops software for companies to manage their
inventories and truck fleets, reported a 4 percent fall in
quarterly profit on acquisition related costs.
Second-quarter net income fell to $2.5 million from $2.6
million. Per-share earnings were flat at 4 cents.
The company, which acquired Infodis and Integrated Export
Systems in June, said acquisition related charges rose to about
$700,000 in the quarter from about $300,000 a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 cents per
share in the quarter ended July. Analysts on average were
expecting the Waterloo, Ontario-based company to earn 13
Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $30.5 million, but missed the
C$31.08 million ($31.34 million) analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market cap of about
C$514.5 million, closed at C$8.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.