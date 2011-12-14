HONG KONG Dec 14 U.S.-based asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy up to 20 percent stake in China's state-controlled investment company TEDA International Holding (Group) Co for $500-600 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

DE Shaw's planned investment in TEDA International is a precursor to the Chinese company's planned initial public offering, the source added. The source was not authorised to speak about the deal.

The pricing of the deal and the stake are subject to final negotiations and could change at the last minute, the source added.

An email seeking a response from DE Shaw did not yield an immediate response.

TEDA officials were not immediately available for comment.