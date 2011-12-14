* DE Shaw to buy TEDA stake for $500-600 mln - source

* TEDA plans initial public offering in 2013

* TEDA owns stakes in five financial institutions

By Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Dec 14 U.S.-based asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy an up to 20 percent stake in state-controlled Chinese investment company TEDA International Holding (Group) Co for $500-600 million, said a source familiar with the matter.

DE Shaw's planned investment in TEDA International was a precursor to the Chinese company's planned initial public offering in 2013, the source told Reuters on Wednesday. The source was not authorised to speak about the deal and declined to be identified.

The pricing of the TEDA deal and the stake were subject to final negotiations and could change at the last minute, the source added.

An email seeking a response from DE Shaw did not yield an immediate response. TEDA officials were not immediately available for comment.

DE Shaw, which manages about $21 billon globally, has been strengthening its presense in Asia. In a sign of increased commitment to the region, Julius Gaudio, a member of the firm's executive committee moved to Hong Kong a year ago.

TEDA International, based in the coastal Chinese city of Tianjin, owns stakes in five financial institutions including Bohai Bank Co, Tianjin Trust and Investment Co and life insurer Heng An Standard Life.

DE Shaw's planned investment, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes as many Chinese financial institutions struggle amid government policy tightening, a slowing economy and a slumping stock market.

TEDA International is a unit of TEDA Investment Holding Co Ltd, a $25 billion conglomerate with businesses ranging from real estate, manufacturing, finance and public utility.

TEDA Investment owns six listed companies, including chemical company Tianjin Teda Co Ltd and pharmaceutical company Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.