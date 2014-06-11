Russia's Lenta trims store capex guidance with eye on acquisitions
MOSCOW, April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta on Thursday trimmed its store opening capex guidance, citing the need to have cash in hand for possible acquisitions.
June 11 Design Hotels AG : * Concludes domination agreement with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc * Says is the dependent company * Agreement to provide cash compensation of EUR 2.25 per share and a guaranteed
dividend of EUR 0.10 gross per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* TWB entered into procurement administrative services agreement with East Base Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pWhajg] Further company coverage: