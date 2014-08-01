Aug 1 Design Hotels AG :
* Says H1 revenue increases by 7 per cent to euro 7.23 million
* Says H1 EBITDA increases by 158 percent and goes up to euros
663,000
* Says net profit for h1amounted to euro 372,000, compared to
euro 47,000 in
the same period of the last year
* Says EBIT for the first half-year amounted to euro 511,000,
compared to euro
152,000 in the same period of the last year
* Says for 2014, management expects revenue growth of 10.25%
compared to 2013
* Sees for 2015 revenue growth of 8.26% compared to 2014
* Sees increase of EBIT by 36.32% in 2014 compared to 2013, and
an increase of
23.09% in 2015, compared to 2014
