LONDON Oct 3 Falkland Oil & Gas is to
buy a smaller Falklands-based firm to create a company with
licences to hunt for oil both to the north and south of the
remote British territory in the South Atlantic.
FOGL said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Desire Petroleum
, offering 0.6 FOGL "consideration" shares for each
Desire share, in a deal valuing Desire at 61 million pounds ($99
million).
Desire had since earlier this year been seeking investment
to be able to finance further exploration to the north of the
islands, nearby to the Sea Lion oil field - the only one to be
discovered so far in the islands.
FOGL, whose licences are in the south of the islands where
oil is yet to be found, will through its acquisition of Desire
now have a minority stake in the Sea Lion project.
The new group said it would have funds for its share of a
drilling programme to include five wells across the Falklands.
The British companies hunting for oil in the waters around
the largely unexplored islands are eager for further drilling to
help find more fields three years after oil was struck at Sea
Lion.
Argentina, defeated by Britain in a military conflict over
the islands' sovereignty in 1982, has attempted to make life
difficult for the British oil explorers but its hostility has
not deterred the companies and oil could start pumping by 2018.
FOGL also said it had signed a new partnership deal with
Premier Oil and Rockhopper for two of Desire's
exploration licences, exchanging a share in two areas for
funding for drilling.
Shares in Desire soared 30 percent to 16 pence, nearing the
17.76 pence level at which FOGL's offer values them. FOGL shares
were down 7 percent, giving the company a market capitalisation
of around 85 million pounds.
"This combination is a compelling opportunity to consolidate
the portfolios of FOGL and Desire, diversifying the risk profile
for both companies' shareholders and enabling the combined group
to move forward with an active, long-term programme for growth
in the Falkland Islands," FOGL Chief executive Tim Bushell said.
He will be chief executive of the new group in which FOGL
shareholders will own 60 percent.