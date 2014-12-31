BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Euronext:
* Desjoyaux Piscines SA decided to proceed to cash dividend distribution of 0.51 euro gross on the ordinary shares
* Dividend ex date is Feb. 2; record date is Feb. 11; payment date is Feb. 12 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)