(Adds closing arguments set for Wednesday, para 10)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, March 13 A Los Angeles judge
on Tuesday dismissed former "Desperate Housewives" cast member
Nicollette Sheridan's battery complaint against the hit TV
show's creator, Marc Cherry, dealing the actress a setback in
her wrongful termination suit.
The decision by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elizabeth
White came as the nearly two week trial approached closing
arguments before a jury.
The case brought by Sheridan, an actress in the hit ABC
comedy "Desperate Housewives" from 2004 to 2009, is unique in
shedding public light on the kind of behind-the-scenes Hollywood
disputes that often are resolved in private.
Sheridan accused Cherry of smacking her on the head during a
2008 rehearsal, and she contends she was fired and her character
killed off after she complained about the contact.
Cherry has said he only tapped Sheridan to instruct her
about a scene and that the death of her character, sexy Edie
Britt who had slept with most men in the neighborhood, was
planned long before the incident.
Judge White sided with Cherry in dismissing Sheridan's
battery complaint but let stand the wrongful termination suit
against Touchstone Television Productions, the studio behind
"Desperate Housewives" and ABC. Both are units of The Walt
Disney Co.
"I'm sure that she and her attorneys are very unhappy today.
This is a big setback for them," said attorney Lisa Bloom, whose
past clients include Lindsay Lohan's father. She is not involved
with the trial but has been monitoring it.
Bloom said jurors are likely to be "sophisticated enough" to
understand the judge has thrown out part of Sheridan's case.
"That could really be a problem for her," Bloom added.
Outside the courtroom, Cherry told show business website
TheWrap, "Obviously I am thrilled by the judge's decision, but I
am going to withhold further commentary until this matter is
resolved completely."
With the judge's decision, Cherry was officially no
longer a defendant in the suit. Closing arguments on the
wrongful termination claim are set to begin on Wednesday.
Sheridan, 48, who apart from "Desperate Housewives" has
appeared in such shows as "Knots Landing," testified earlier in
the trial that she and Cherry were in a tense discussion about
dialogue when he hit her. "It was a nice wallop," she said.
Cherry has testified that he did not choose to kill off the
actress' character because of her accusation that he had struck
her, but because there were no longer any more male characters
with whom Edie Britt could have a fling.
Bloom said the Sheridan trial is a rarity for Hollywood.
"It's extremely unusual for an actor to bring a claim
against her employer, it's almost unheard of because they know
it will be very difficult for them to work again," Bloom said.
The trial has featured a number of show-stopping moments.
Last week, an executive producer spoiled a plotline when he
testified that an on-screen flame of the main character in the
show, would be killed off. That episode aired on Sunday.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)