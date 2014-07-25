BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Destination Maternity Corp
* Withdrawal of proposal to combine with Mothercare
* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Mothercare Plc and is withdrawing its proposal for a possible combination with Mothercare.
* CEO says withdrawal demonstrates that we will continue to maintain strict financial discipline in evaluating potential initiatives and opportunities
* Destination maternity is unwilling to increase value of its proposal and has therefore decided to withdraw its proposal
* Mothercare board and certain Mothercare shareholders presented concerns to Destination Maternity's financial adviser regarding Destination Maternity's ability to finance combination with Mothercare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.