July 25 Destination Maternity Corp

* Withdrawal of proposal to combine with Mothercare

* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Mothercare Plc and is withdrawing its proposal for a possible combination with Mothercare.

* CEO says withdrawal demonstrates that we will continue to maintain strict financial discipline in evaluating potential initiatives and opportunities

* Destination maternity is unwilling to increase value of its proposal and has therefore decided to withdraw its proposal

* Mothercare board and certain Mothercare shareholders presented concerns to Destination Maternity's financial adviser regarding Destination Maternity's ability to finance combination with Mothercare