July 10 Destination Maternity Corp
reported lower-than-expected revenue and cut its profit outlook
for the third quarter as slowing sales of its spring and summer
products forced the retailer to discount heavily.
Shares of the company, which designs and sells maternity
apparel, plunged 23 percent to a four-month low of $16.75 on
Tuesday. The stock was one of the top losers on the Nasdaq.
Destination Maternity now expects earnings of 51 cents to 53
cents per share for the quarter, down from its previous forecast
of 57 cents to 70 cents.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 67 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $138.8 million, lower than
analysts' expectations of $146.3 million.
Destination Maternity, which runs about 630 stores in the
United States and Canada, also sells its products through leased
space at retailers including Kohl's Corp.