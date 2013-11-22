Nov 22 Destination XL Group Inc : * Reports third-quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.08 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $88.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.2 million * Qtrly combined comparable sales increase of 17.7% * Says expects that it will achieve sales and earnings for the full year 2013

at the low end of its previous guidance * Sees 2013 comparable sales increase of approximately 5.0% and total sales of

approximately $395.0 million * Says 2013 earnings per diluted share is expected to be a net loss of

approximately $0.05 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $400.0 million -- Thomson

