Nov 22 Destination XL Group Inc :
* Reports third-quarter 2013 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $88.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.2 million
* Qtrly combined comparable sales increase of 17.7%
* Says expects that it will achieve sales and earnings for the
full year 2013
at the low end of its previous guidance
* Sees 2013 comparable sales increase of approximately 5.0% and
total sales of
approximately $395.0 million
* Says 2013 earnings per diluted share is expected to be a net
loss of
approximately $0.05
* FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $400.0
million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
