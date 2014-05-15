OSLO May 15 A share issue at Norwegian oil and
gas firm Det norske is inevitable and the firm could
also leverage its stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field, the
head Aker ASA, its biggest shareholder said on
Thursday.
Det norske is spending heavily to bring its Ivar Aasen
project on stream and it will also have to pick up part of the
100 billion to 120 billion crown cost ($16.9 billion - $20.3
billion) of Sverdrup's initial phase.
"An equity issue will be inevitable sooner or later and in
Aker's opinion, it should be open to all shareholders," said
Oeyvind Eriksen, the Chief Executive of Aker, which holds 50
percent of Det norske. "The objective is to have a solid
financing strategy in place by year-end."
"The unique quality of the Johan Sverdrup asset is such that
it offers considerable optionality in terms of financing and
lends itself to a variety of credit structures," Eriksen said.
Sverdrup, the biggest North Sea find in decades, contains up
to 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalents and will come onstream
by the end of 2019.
Statoil operates the field while Det norske holds a
20 percent stake in one of its production licences.
"In our view, Det norske should actively manage the assets
in its portfolio as a potential funding source and seek to
utilise the company's tax loss carry forward generated from its
significant capital expenditures," Eriksen added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)