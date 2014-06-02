OSLO, June 2 Norwegian oil and gas firm Det norske agreed to take over Marathon Oil's Norwegian business for $2.1 billion in cash, increasing its output by around 80,000 barrels per day, the firms said on Monday.

Det norske said it was also in talks with four banks over a seven year, $2.75 billion loan and it would also issue $500 million worth of shares in a fully underwritten rights issue.

"With this equity issue, the company has secured the financing of its current work program until first production from the Johan Sverdrup field," it added.

Aker ASA, Det norske's largest shareholder, has committed to subscribe for 49.99 percent of shares in the rights issue. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)