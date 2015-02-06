OSLO Feb 6 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
will book an impairment in the fourth quarter from
its 2014 acquisition of Marathon Oil's Norwegian
business, it said on Friday.
The non-cash net impairment charge will be between $320
million and $340 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a
statement.
The company also said it will start reporting its earnings
in U.S. dollars, switching from Norwegian crowns.
The balance sheet has been converted to dollars at a rate of
6.6161 as of Oct. 15 last year, which was the closing date for
the acquisition of Marathon Oil's business.
The Oslo-listed firm said it has recognised regular goodwill
of around $300 million and technical goodwill of around $1.2
billion as per the accounting requirements for financial
reporting purposes under IFRS 3.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)