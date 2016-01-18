* Launches improvement programme to cope with low oil price
* Cuts cost estimate for giant North Sea field
* Sees 2016 capex of $925-975 million
* Repeats 2016 guidance
OSLO, Jan 18 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
will pursue a tough cost-cutting strategy in
response to the low oil price, which has slipped below $30 per
barrel, it said in a strategy update on Monday.
The firm, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge
Roekke's Aker, set a goal of cutting costs to a level
where the firm would be able to approve new stand-alone
developments "even with oil prices falling below $40 per
barrel".
"Det norske shall utilise its ability to challenge, think
differently and adapt to reduce exploration, development and
operating costs to a minimum, including reduced drilling costs,"
Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.
Oil prices hit their lowest since 2003 on Monday, as the
market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of
sanctions against the country over the weekend. Brent crude
traded around $28 per barrel on Monday..
Det norske said the cost estimate for the first phase of the
development of the Johan Sverdrup field, Europe's costliest
offshore energy project, was cut to 108.5 billion crowns ($12.22
billion) in nominal terms from an initial estimate of 123
billion crowns.
"At first glance, the most important takeaway is 10 percent
reduction of the overall Sverdrup capex. Our initial estimates
indicate that this reduction justifies 3-4 percent higher net
asset value," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen wrote in a
note to clients.
Shares in Det norske were up 0.11 perecnt at 0831 GMT,
slightly underperforming a European oil and gas index up
0.63 percent.
Capital expenditures this year is seen at $925-975 million
compared to an expected $925 million last year. The firm
reiterated its 2016 production guidance of 55,000 to 60,000
barrels of oil equivalents per day.
($1 = 8.8767 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Adrian Croft)