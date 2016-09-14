(Adds CEO quotes, detail, BP and Aker RICs)
Sept 14 Det norske oljeselskap :
* Det norske oljeselskap, which plans to merge with BP
Norway later this month to become Aker BP, raised its
output guidance for 2016 based on stronger than expected
production from the Alvheim area
* Det norske's production (excluding effects of the planned
BP merger) is expected to average between 62,000-65,000 barrels
of oil equivalents per day in 2016, up from a previous guidance
of 55,000-60,000 mboepd
* CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik told a conference on Wednesday:
"Our goal is simple, and that is to sanction new projects with a
break even below $35 per barrel, all in."
* Hersvik: "We have proven that we are able to cut cost and
put productivity back in the front seat."
* Hersvik: "We still see that there is a possibility to
reduce cost by 20 percent in some of our projects. But we need
to have the right priorities. We believe there is a possibility
to reduce engineering per platform by 50 percent and cut total
execution time by 25 percent."
* Hersvik: "Our ambition is to keep growing through M&A and
organic portfolio development. We are targeting high-value
assets and operated assets where we can apply our mindset and
increase productivity."
* Hersvik: "We believe that the current window of
opportunity offers fantastic strategic possibilities on the
NCS."
* Hersvik: "We are more interested in liquid exposure than
gas exposure ... we are going to be extremely selective and
disciplined."
* Det norske's production cost (excluding effect of the
merger with BP) for 2016 is expected to be around $7.0 per
barrel of oil equivalent, lowered from a previous guidance of
$8.0-$9.0/boe.
* No changes have been made to the company's guidance for
2016 CAPEX and EXPEX, as presented on July 14, 2016.
* Det norske's shares trade 1 percent higher for the day at
0745 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index is down 0.3 percent
